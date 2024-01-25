Hemp Industry Rallies For Higher THC Limits, Urges FDA For Rules & More Pot Updates Across US

Loading... Loading...

State Agriculture Departments Across U.S. Urging Congress To Raise THC Limit For Legal Hemp

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) is urging Congress to undertake hemp regulation changes as one of their policy priorities for 2024, reports Marijuana Moment. Specifically, NASDA wants Congress to raise the THC limit for legal hemp, from the current 0.3% THC by dry weight to 1%.

"Increasing the THC concentration to one percent would enable farmers to plant more seed varieties," NASDA said. "This action also retains limits on THC concentration while giving farmers greater assurance their crop will be viable."

Meanwhile, a coalition of hemp industry organizations is asking the House committee to hold a hearing on the lack of FDA regulations for CBD products, writes the outlet.

As many as 28 state and national non-profits focused on hemp and dietary supplements sent a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee arguing that "the time for a hearing has never been riper."

"The FDA's inaction is hurting farmers and putting consumers at risk," the letter reads. "Further, U.S. farmers have been crushed economically by the lack of regulations, with commodity prices dropping across the board by more than 90 percent."

Florida: Bill Capping THC In Hemp Products, Banning Alternative Cannabinoids Advances In Senate Committee

Florida Senate Agriculture Committee unanimously passed a bill that would make several changes in the state's marijuana program, writes Florida Politics.

SB 169 proposes a crackdown on alternative cannabinoids, sets THC limits in hemp products to a maximum of 2 milligrams per serving or 10 milligrams per container and prohibits businesses and food establishments from possessing hemp extract products that are attractive to children, among other issues.

"The purpose of the bill is very simple. It holds hemp products that are ingested and inhaled to the same health and safety standards as other food products," said Sen. Colleen Burton (R) the bill sponsor. "It also restricts the concentration of specific cannabinoids, prevents the marketing and attractiveness of hemp extract products to children, provides clarification on what total delta-9 THC concentration is, and addresses regulatory gaps," Burton said.

Connecticut: Supply Issues Causing Jump In Price

A recent report from Cannabis Benchmarks revealed that both adult-use and medical marijuana dispensaries in the state have been experiencing supply issues, causing a spike in prices.

"Anecdotal reports from consumers and registered patients in the state have told of a lack of inventory in dispensaries at the moment, with only a handful of varieties of flower on offer compared to the usual several dozen," the report reads.

Texas: Weed Activist Pushing For Decriminalization In Two Cities

Marijuana advocates in Texas are working hard to collect enough signatures to place local cannabis decriminalization initiatives in November. The focus is on two more cities – Dallas and Lockhart, writes Marijuana Moment.

One of the groups pushing for reform, Ground Game, said "Dallas, it's time for our voices to be heard! Let's pave the way for a policy that's not just rational, but necessary."

Minnesota: Office Of Cannabis Management Wants Public Input To Help It Establish Industry Rules

Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management is asking for public input on the cannabis industry to gather as much useful data for crafting the rules for marijuana businesses looking to operate in the state, reported Kare 11.

The agency recently released several surveys on everything related to the industry – from labeling to pesticides.

“There are people who are really excited because it’s an opportunity to right some of the wrongs as a result of the war on drugs and criminalization of cannabis,” interim director Charlene Briner told the outlet. “There are also folks who are really concerned about some of the implications and impacts that legalization could have. Everyone from public health advocates to employers who wonder what this means for some of their workplace safety concerns and so we want to cast the broadest possible swathe to gather input from everybody.”

Oregon: Democrats Want To Reinstate Penalties For Drug Possession, Pointing To Drug Addiction Crisis

Democratic lawmakers in Oregon want to recriminalize drug possession and expand treatment programs for those addicted to various substances. On Tuesday, the legislators released their proposal highlighting the state's drug addiction crisis, reported Oregon Capital Chronicle.

"Our goal was to create the best policy that we can for Oregonians while still listening to everybody," Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D), told the outlet. "We've spread a wide net on this. And we believe that this is really the compromise path."

