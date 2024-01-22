Washington's Teen Marijuana Use Drops, Alaska's Cannabis Tax & Who's Buying What In Minnesota's Market?

Loading... Loading...

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates a decrease in youth marijuana use in Washington State's largest county following the legalization of adult-use cannabis.

The CDC study reveals a decline in cannabis use among students in grades 8, 10 and 12 from 2008 to 2021 in King County, with a notable shift in 2021 where male students reported lower usage than female students.

Alaska: Cannabis Taxation And Conviction Records

In Alaska, legislative discussions focus on revising the marijuana tax structure and addressing marijuana conviction records. A proposed bill aims to reduce the per-ounce tax on cultivators, transitioning to a sales tax model.

This change targets reducing illegal market competition. Another bill seeks to make records of minor marijuana convictions confidential, reflecting changes in legal perspectives since legalization.

A constitutional amendment regarding the Permanent Fund dividend is also under consideration, potentially impacting state budget allocations and dividend distributions.

Who Is Buying What In Minnesota?

A Minnesota state study involving 494 cannabis users provides detailed insights into their consumption patterns and attitudes. It reveals that a majority of users consume cannabis weekly. The survey enhances the understanding of cannabis use and demand within Minnesota.

Specifically, 83% used cannabis in the past month, with 40% using it daily or almost daily, and another 24% once or twice a week. The average consumption was 24.77 grams per month, slightly higher than the national rate.

Michigan: Chamber Of Commerce Advocates For Marijuana Banking Bill

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is urging Congress to pass a marijuana banking bill, citing a surge in retail break-ins. The absence of banking services for cannabis businesses, which often operate cash-only due to federal restrictions, has escalated security concerns, reported Marijuana Moment.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.