Washington's Teen Marijuana Use Drops, Alaska's Cannabis Tax & Who's Buying What In Minnesota's Market?

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates a decrease in youth marijuana use in Washington State's largest county following the legalization of adult-use cannabis.
The CDC study reveals a decline in cannabis use among students in grades 8, 10 and 12 from 2008 to 2021 in King County, with a notable shift in 2021 where male students reported lower usage than female students.
Alaska: Cannabis Taxation And Conviction Records
In Alaska, legislative discussions focus on revising the marijuana tax structure and addressing marijuana conviction records. A proposed bill aims to reduce the per-ounce tax on cultivators, transitioning to a sales tax model.
This change targets reducing illegal market competition. Another bill seeks to make records of minor marijuana convictions confidential, reflecting changes in legal perspectives since legalization.
A constitutional amendment regarding the Permanent Fund dividend is also under consideration, potentially impacting state budget allocations and dividend distributions.
Who Is Buying What In Minnesota?
A Minnesota state study involving 494 cannabis users provides detailed insights into their consumption patterns and attitudes. It reveals that a majority of users consume cannabis weekly. The survey enhances the understanding of cannabis use and demand within Minnesota.
Specifically, 83% used cannabis in the past month, with 40% using it daily or almost daily, and another 24% once or twice a week. The average consumption was 24.77 grams per month, slightly higher than the national rate.
Michigan: Chamber Of Commerce Advocates For Marijuana Banking Bill
The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is urging Congress to pass a marijuana banking bill, citing a surge in retail break-ins. The absence of banking services for cannabis businesses, which often operate cash-only due to federal restrictions, has escalated security concerns, reported Marijuana Moment.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!