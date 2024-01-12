Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson And Martha Stewart Team Up In New BIC Lighters Ad: BIC Executive Explains The Move

Loading... Loading...

BIC is making waves again in the market with the reintroduction of its EZ Reach Lighters' "Most Borrowed" campaign, this time featuring an illustrious trio: Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. The campaign, known for its engaging and humorous take, has driven remarkable consumer sentiment and a notable increase in year-over-year sales since its inception.

The creative advertising spots, varied in duration, showcase the trio in light-hearted scenarios emphasizing the utility of the BIC EZ Reach Lighters. A notable ad features Willie Nelson humorously referring to the lighter as perfect for lighting "bowls...of floating candles." In another, Snoop Dogg jests about Nelson being hard to reach after "borrowing" his lighter. The campaign's newest addition, Willie Nelson, blends seamlessly with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, offering a fresh dynamic to the ongoing series.

These pre-Super Bowl ads will run before, during and after the big game on AdBlitz, YouTube’s custom destination for watching Super Bowl ads. They will also be active on YouTube Sports and YouTube NFL channels, starting January 16, and mark a strategic move by BIC to capitalize on the high viewership during this peak period.

Katty Pien, BIC's vice president of marketing, told Benzinga Cannabis, “This new ad spot marks the second year that we’ve teamed up with Willie, Snoop, and Martha for BIC EZ Reach Lighters' ‘Most Borrowed’ campaign. The celebrity trio’s chemistry is undeniable, and the cheeky banter continues to resonate with our audience. Additionally, the ad speaks to a real consumer insight that we’re all too familiar with: that lighters are one of the most ‘borrowed’ items. Not only has the consumer sentiment been overwhelmingly positive, BIC EZ Reach Lighters saw a significant increase in sales last year.”

The success of the campaign is quantifiable. Talkwalker, a social media analytics tool, reported an 86% positive sentiment from consumers in the past 30 days ending December 5. Moreover, Circana's data shows a 6.5% sales increase in 2023 compared to the previous year, a boost attributed to the launch of the new campaign featuring Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson in January 2023.

The BIC EZ Reach Lighter, in its fourth year of the campaign, continues to benefit from the partnership with Doner CX (creative agency), Merkley+Partners (media agency), and Gamma Communications (talent agency). The campaign's longevity and evolution signify BIC's commitment to maintaining relevancy and resonance with its audience.

The collaboration of these iconic personalities underlines the campaign's cross-generational appeal and BIC's keen understanding of consumer behavior and preferences. With this fresh round of advertisements, BIC aims to sustain and amplify the campaign's impact, further solidifying the EZ Reach Lighter's position in the market.