UFC Knocks Out Marijuana Ban: Major Shift In Professional Athlete Drug Policy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has officially removed marijuana from its list of banned substances for professional fighters. This move builds on a 2021 policy that largely shielded athletes from penalties for THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis.

The change aligns the UFC with evolving findings and regulations regarding cannabis use in sports.

Progressive Shift in Anti-Doping Policy

UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell highlighted the organization’s commitment to a progressive anti-doping policy. “UFC's goal for the Anti-Doping Policy is to be the best, most effective, and most progressive anti-doping program in all of professional sports,” Campbell stated. This latest policy revision marks a significant shift in the treatment of cannabis within the combat sports industry.

The updated anti-doping program, effective December 31, includes a partnership with Drug Free Sport International (DFSI). Jeff Novitzky, UFC’s senior vice president of Athlete Health and Performance, said the updated anti-doping program is the culmination of extensive input and experimentation, pointing to the program’s adaptability to evolving science for better athlete protection.

Policy Adaptation And The Pro-Cannabis Trend In Sports Organizations

This change reflects a broader trend in sports organizations modifying their marijuana policies. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have similarly revised their stance on cannabis. The NBA allows players to invest in and endorse cannabis brands under specific conditions.

The National Football League (NFL) altered its drug testing policy in 2020 and has since supported research on CBD as a potential pain treatment alternative to opioids.

Continued Debate And WADA’s Stance

Regulatory bodies in various states have also adapted their rules, indicating a growing acceptance of cannabis and its derivatives in professional sports. Nevada, for instance, proposed amendments to protect athletes who use or possess marijuana in keeping with state law.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), still maintains a ban on cannabis citing concerns about the spirit of sport and athlete role models, even after the controversy following the suspension of U.S. runner Sha'Carri Richardson from the Olympics over a positive THC test in 2021.

Critics, including advocates and some athletes, argue that this ban is outdated and not reflective of the changing societal and regulatory landscape regarding cannabis use.