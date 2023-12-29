NY's Legal Cannabis Earns $150M In First Year Of Sales Despite Licensing Hurdles

New York’s legal cannabis market surpassed $150 million in sales during its inaugural year, reports the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The market’s successful launch follows the approval of only 40 retail dispensaries from over 6,900 applicants, indicating a stringent vetting process, reported Gothamist.
However, the state's legal sector still faces significant challenges. In comparison, neighboring New Jersey’s legal adult-use market, which started in spring 2022, outperformed New York, reporting $328 million in sales and $20 million in tax revenue in its first nine months.
Battling Illegal Competition And Licensing Hurdles
A major hurdle stands in the way of New York's market achieving its full potential, that is competition from thousands of illegal smoke shops, which predate legalization and continue to operate The state has been actively cracking down on these unlicensed establishments, seizing thousands of pounds of illicit products and issuing numerous fines.
The licensing process in New York has also experienced setbacks. Initially, licenses were granted primarily to local hemp farmers and individuals with past marijuana convictions, deliberately excluding larger corporate entities and underground sellers. This approach faced legal challenges, leading to a temporary halt in license expansion.
Promising Market Growth And Consumer Favorites
Despite these obstacles, New York’s legal cannabis market exhibits promising growth. Over 3.5 million cannabis product units were sold by the 40 licensed dispensaries. The fiscal year 2023 alone saw revenues of $16.3 million, with the current fiscal year already surpassing this figure.
Looking Ahead: Expansion And Growth
“New York Cannabis has momentum heading into 2024 and we'll keep working to make this market grow,” said Chris Alexander, OCM's executive director, in a recent press release.
The sentiment is echoed by John Kagia, director of policy at the OCM, who disclosed plans for the issuance of “hundreds more adult-use retail licenses,” signaling a significant expansion and potential for further growth in the industry.
Image by El Planteo.
