Ohio Recalls Medical Marijuana Edibles Over Tamper-Proof Seal Defect

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (MMCP) issued a patient advisory regarding some edible medical marijuana products sold to dispensaries by the Columbus-based cannabis processing company BeneLeaves Limited.

The MMCP, which regulates the sale of medical marijuana in the Department of Commerce, received a report that dispensaries discovered defective product packaging. Specifically, the tamper-evident seal required on all medical marijuana packaging is defective on several packages that were purchased between Sept. 15, 2023, and Dec. 27, 2023.

No reports of adverse reactions to the affected product have been reported to the MMCP at this time. Patients who have purchased the referenced product should confirm that the tamper-evident seal is secure before opening and using the product, advised the Marijuana Retail Report in a press release.

Ohio has nearly 340,000 registered medical marijuana patients, according to the MMCP.

Any defective and unused products referenced in the MMCP's advisory should be returned to the dispensary where the product was purchased. Returned products will not count toward a patient's days' supply limit.

For more information on returns, contact the dispensary where the product was purchased.

Check out the Marijuana Retail Report for a complete list of dispensaries where the Smokiez Sweet Tropical Fruit Gummies (Sativa) were purchased.

Photo courtesy of Marijuana Retail Report