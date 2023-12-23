Liquor Might Be Quicker But Connecticut Allows Only Weed Sales On Christmas And New Year's Day

Loading... Loading...

Only in Connecticut can you buy cannabis on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but not liquor. You can also place a bet if you’re feeling lucky.

“Every year we remind consumers and businesses that, due to Connecticut law, hours for some liquor permittees change during the holidays. If you choose to consume alcohol with your holiday celebrations, be sure to make those purchases ahead of time, and, of course, please drink responsibly,” said Bryan T. Cafferelli, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). “And, because we regulate many things you may be wondering about, Connecticut Law does not prohibit the sale of cannabis, or limit your ability to place wagers during the holidays.”

Cannabis sales were also allowed on Thanksgiving Day, the agency said at the time.

Marijuana shops can set their own hours for the holidays, reported the Hartford Courant. The state agency advised customers to check operating hours with retailers.

Since the beginning of December 2023, adults in Connecticut have been able to purchase twice as much cannabis in a single transaction as they were previously allowed, noted Marijuana Moment, up from a quarter of an ounce to a half ounce.

“No matter how you choose to spend the holidays, please know your limit, arrange designated drivers and be respectful of the establishments and communities where you celebrate,” the DCP said

Connecticut launched recreational cannabis sales on Jan. 10, 2023, about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed a legalization bill into law.

On New Year's Day this year, Lamont announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession would have their records cleared in an automated erasure method. Connecticut then proceeded to officially erase 42,964 cannabis convictions.

