39% Of Minnesota Retailers Exceed THC Limits, Missouri Recalls 62,000 Weed Products

Minnesota Health Officials on High Alert

Recent checks found 39% of state retailers selling products exceeding legal THC limits.

The state health officials increased inspections, and identified issues in over 70% of these retailers, prompting additional staff hires for compliance, according to Health Department spokesman Garry Bowman.

Missouri Cannabis Company Challenges State Authority

In a parallel development, Missouri-based cannabis company Delta Extraction LLC challenged state authorities following the revocation of its license for an alleged illegal THC import, resulting in a massive recall of 62,000 cannabis products.

Lisa Cox, the spokeswoman for the state's Department of Health and Senior Services shed light on the situation, indicating that Delta Extraction's license faced revocation based on "numerous violations of rules, including extensive failure to comply with seed-to-sale tracking requirements."

Delta Extraction responded by asserting that its hemp-derived THC, acknowledged as federally legal, falls beyond the scope of the state's regulatory jurisdiction. Despite this stance, the company is willing to acknowledge that it "failed to strictly comply with regulatory requirements," as stated by Delta’s attorney Chuck Hatfield.

However, Cox emphasized that the company "was not permitted to use THC in its products unless that THC was created from cannabis grown by a licensed cultivation facility.”

