Federally Funded Study Shows Delta-8 THC Use Rises In States Where Marijuana Remains Illegal

A new federally funded study delves into cannabinoid use trends in the United States.
Usage Trends in Non-Legal States
Researchers from the Universities of Michigan and Buffalo and the Legacy Research Institute analyzed survey data from 1,169 adults, uncovering that in states where marijuana is illegal, individuals are more likely to turn to products containing lesser-known cannabinoids like delta-8 THC, reported Marijuana Moment.
“Higher delta-8-THC use in states without medical or adult-use cannabis laws suggests that cannabis prohibition may unintentionally promote delta-8-THC use," reads the American Medical Association (AMA) study.
See Also: Mapping Delta-8 THC Legality: A Comprehensive Resource For The Cannabis Industry & Its Consumers
Surge in CBD Usage Post-2018 Farm Bill
Notably, the research highlights a 50% increase in CBD consumption since 2019, reflecting the expanded availability of cannabinoids following the 2018 Farm Bill.
The study recommends ongoing public health surveillance due to the lack of industry standards and potential health concerns associated with emerging cannabinoids.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institutes of Health partly funded the research, which was published by JAMA Network Open.
Read Next: DEA Cracks Down On Synthetic Cannabinoids, Classifies These Six As Schedule I Drugs
Image by jcomp on Freepik
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!