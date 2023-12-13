Federally Funded Study Shows Delta-8 THC Use Rises In States Where Marijuana Remains Illegal

Loading... Loading...

A new federally funded study delves into cannabinoid use trends in the United States.

Usage Trends in Non-Legal States

Researchers from the Universities of Michigan and Buffalo and the Legacy Research Institute analyzed survey data from 1,169 adults, uncovering that in states where marijuana is illegal, individuals are more likely to turn to products containing lesser-known cannabinoids like delta-8 THC, reported Marijuana Moment.

“Higher delta-8-THC use in states without medical or adult-use cannabis laws suggests that cannabis prohibition may unintentionally promote delta-8-THC use," reads the American Medical Association (AMA) study.

Surge in CBD Usage Post-2018 Farm Bill

Notably, the research highlights a 50% increase in CBD consumption since 2019, reflecting the expanded availability of cannabinoids following the 2018 Farm Bill.

The study recommends ongoing public health surveillance due to the lack of industry standards and potential health concerns associated with emerging cannabinoids.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institutes of Health partly funded the research, which was published by JAMA Network Open.

Image by jcomp on Freepik