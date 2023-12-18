CBD And Weed Banned On Cruise Ships: Is It A Ploy To Boost Alcohol Sales?

Loading... Loading...

Combining relaxation, adventure and cultural experiences, both cruises and vacations are the perfect way to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. However, cannasseurs and weed enthusiasts looking to spend their holidays cruising should take note that no marijuana is allowed on cruise ships.

Even though medical cannabis is legalized in 38 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, and recreational cannabis use is legal in 24, the plant remains classified as a narcotic under federal law. Unfortunately, those rules govern cruise lines as well. While some destinations on the cruise itinerary may have legalized cannabis, that doesn't override the cruise ship’s policies.

Companies operating in the cruise vacation industry, like Carnival Corporation CCL, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, have taken the same stance on both medical and recreational marijuana.

Cannabis prescribed for medical purposes, other items used as drug paraphernalia including all products containing CBD, oils, candies and gummies, and all products containing THC are prohibited on board vessels of Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, American Cruise Lines and Disney Cruise Lines, to name a few.

According to projections by the Cruise Lines International Association, the year 2023 is set to witness a remarkable resurgence in the cruise industry, with an estimated 31.5 million passengers – surpassing pre-pandemic levels, writes Al Jazeera.

Keeping in mind the growing guest count, chances that at least a handful will disregard the rules also increase. Thus, the more extreme measures taken by some companies regarding their marijuana policies come as no surprise.

In addition to sending pre-cruise reminders to passengers about the prohibition of marijuana, Carnival Cruise Lines, operated by Carnival Corporation, has also incorporated the use of drug-sniffing dogs, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Although companies claim they prioritize legal compliance and ensuring a comfortable experience for non-consumers, the WSJ article suggests that cruise operators might have a hidden agenda to discourage marijuana use.

According to a Florida-based personal injury attorney, the cruise companies are seeking to boost alcohol sales with the decision to ban marijuana altogether. Chris Chiames, chief communications officer for Carnival Cruise, is of a different opinion.

“That sounds like something someone would say when they're high,” Chiames told WSJ on the attorney's assumption, adding the company’s main focus is customers' well-being.

“When a guest cannot enjoy their balcony because neighbors are smoking marijuana, this becomes a customer-service issue,” Chiames said.

A Lifetime Ban From Cruise Ships

The same rules as above apply to products containing hemp-derived CBD.

While boarding the Carnival Cruise Ship Horizon at the Port of Miami, Florida this summer, Texan Melinda Van Veldhuizen was stripped of the CBD gummies she carried in her bag, reported Local10 News. Veldhuizen used gummies to help her sleep better.

Veldhuizen was interrogated by ship security and law enforcement, after which she didn't continue her vacation. Subsequently, Carnival informed her via letter that she was banned from ever cruising with Carnival again.

“This decision was based on your actions on the current cruise, which were a violation of the ship rules, interfered with the safety and/or enjoyment of other guests on the ship, or caused harm to Carnival,” the letter, signed by Horizon Captain Rocco Lubrano and two witnesses, stated. “Your attempt to book a future cruise will result in cancellation and a possible loss of deposit monies.”

