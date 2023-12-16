Seth Rogen's Retro-inspired Lighter, Bloom's 1G Surf Vape, Muha Meds' New Strains Lead Today's Hottest Marijuana Products

Loading... Loading...

As the cannabis landscape evolves, a wave of cutting-edge products is hitting the market, delivering innovative and elevated experiences for enthusiasts. Here are six must-try cannabis products making waves in the USA:

1G Surf Vape by Bloom Brand

Bloom Brand introduces the 1G Surf vape, which features ceramic heating elements, triple airflow and a USB-C charging port. Initially launched in California, it's set to expand nationwide. Bloom Brand stands out as the second-highest seller of all-in-one vapes in California and is the leading brand in New Mexico.

Vape Cartridge Line by Muha Meds

Muha Meds expands its vape cartridge line in California and Michigan with 10 new strains, including Apple Gelato Ice and Wedding Cake. Renowned for innovation, Muha Meds plans to extend these strains to disposables, promising a unique smoking experience.

THC Oral Strips by The Cannabist Company & ButACake

Partnering with minority-owned ButACake, The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. CBST CBSTF 3LP brings THC Ginger Peach oral dissolvable strips to New Jersey. Vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and with each containing 10mg of THC, these strips offer a groundbreaking cannabis experience, marking ButACake as the first minority women-owned cannabis product manufacturer in the state.

Car Lighter by The Houseplant

Designed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, cannabis and lifestyle brand Houseplant’s Vintage Car Lighter is a $280 stationary masterpiece inspired by vintage car lighters, combining eye-catching marble with a convenient pop-up mechanism.

Hudson Pipe by Laundry Day

Priced at $68, Laundry Day's Hudson Pipe V2.0 merges functionality and artistry with a large internal chamber for a smooth draw, elevating the smoking ritual.

Tinted Glass Ashtray & Debowler by Session Goods

Session Goods presents a $48 table-safe ashtray crafted from black-tinted borosilicate glass with a silicone base and lid, effectively sealing in odors after use. It combines functionality with a sleek design for a discreet and convenient smoking accessory.

In the thriving cannabis market, these products stand at the forefront, offering enthusiasts a diverse and exciting array of options to enhance their cannabis experience.

