Video Of Seth Rogen Smoking Weed On Las Vegas Sphere Screen Is Fake, Sphere Entertainment Confirms

Seth Rogen, the famed actor and comedian, set social media ablaze on Nov. 27 with a video posted on Instagram.
What Happened: The video, showcasing Rogen seemingly enjoying a smoke against the backdrop of the Las Vegas Sphere's massive exo-screen, captivated audiences and sparked widespread debate. Accompanied by the caption "Straight to the dome. Happy Holidays," the post left many pondering its authenticity.
Sphere Entertainment now confirmed to Benzinga Cannabis the image was not real, revealing the entire episode as a cleverly orchestrated stunt.
The Las Vegas Sphere, an architectural and technological wonder, seemed the perfect setting for such a stunt. With its expansive LED screen, the Sphere provided an ideal canvas for Rogen’s humor-filled display.
Why It Matters: This revelation aligned with Rogen's reputation as a cannabis advocate and a figure known for integrating his love for marijuana into his public and professional life.
The stunt, while initially misleading, is now understood as another instance of Rogen's well-known blend of cannabis culture and absurd humor.
The reveal that the video was merely a stunt and not a genuine act added a new layer to the story. It highlighted Rogen's ability to engage with his audience and generate buzz, playing into the current trend where viral content often straddles the line between reality and satire.
With this official statement from Sphere Entertainment, the occurrence served as a reminder of the power of social media to create narratives and ignite discussions. It also emphasized Rogen's knack for capturing public attention and "stirring the pot" (wink, wink).
Photo: Created with stills from video on Seth Rogen's Instagram account.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
