New York Recalls Marijuana Edibles Over Safety Concerns, Affected Gummies Failed To Be Tested

The New York State's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) took swift action by issuing a recall on a specific lot of cannabis gummies - "Jenny’s Zee-Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN" by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company LLC.
This recall comes as the affected lot did not undergo mandatory consumer safety and product quality testing, reported CBS 6 Albany.
Immediate Cessation Of Sales
While no adverse effects have been reported, dispensaries and distributors are instructed to cease all sales immediately, extending to ongoing events.
The marijuana edibles in question were distributed through adult-use licensed cannabis dispensaries across New York state.
See Also: New York's Cannabis Licensing Application Period Is Finally Open To All After Months Of Chaos
Consumer Advisory and Return Instructions
Consumers who purchased these gummies between September 4 and November 1, 2023, are urged to check for product recall details, and if affected, are advised to return the product, even if opened, to the retail dispensary.
Key details include:
- Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN
- Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23--07-13-0001
- Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected
OCM emphasizes the importance of reporting incidents related to this product or others via an incident form.
Read Next: Supreme Court Settlement Paves Way For New York Medical Marijuana Shops To Enter Adult Market On Dec. 29
Image by Lucas Franco On Unsplash
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!