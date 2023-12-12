New York Recalls Marijuana Edibles Over Safety Concerns, Affected Gummies Failed To Be Tested

Loading... Loading...

The New York State's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) took swift action by issuing a recall on a specific lot of cannabis gummies - "Jenny’s Zee-Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN" by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company LLC.

This recall comes as the affected lot did not undergo mandatory consumer safety and product quality testing, reported CBS 6 Albany.

Immediate Cessation Of Sales

While no adverse effects have been reported, dispensaries and distributors are instructed to cease all sales immediately, extending to ongoing events.

The marijuana edibles in question were distributed through adult-use licensed cannabis dispensaries across New York state.

Consumer Advisory and Return Instructions

Consumers who purchased these gummies between September 4 and November 1, 2023, are urged to check for product recall details, and if affected, are advised to return the product, even if opened, to the retail dispensary.

Key details include:

Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN

Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23--07-13-0001

Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected

OCM emphasizes the importance of reporting incidents related to this product or others via an incident form.

Image by Lucas Franco On Unsplash