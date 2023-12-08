Loading... Loading...

With an increase in consumption and legalization of psychedelics, cannabis and other substances in certain places around the country, there’s a growing advocacy movement stressing the importance of educating consumers.

The nonprofit Drugs and Me has a new chatbot, an intersection between AI’s capabilities and information sourced from knowledgeable researchers, organizations and experienced users. The aim is to help users navigate the drug landscape and make informed decisions.

What To Expect From The Chatbot

The “instant drug info, 24/7, free and confidential” AI tool is out and ready for use. In an attempt to expand it further, creators say the original database corresponds to curated information from trusted sources like Psychonaut Wiki, Drug Science, Reducing Harm, Exchange Supplies, Drugwatch, Reagent Tests UK and Reddit.

Available in English and Spanish, “human-like interactions” seek to provide users with accurate and relevant drug information via its main content sources.

It’s also interactive. After it replies to an original request it suggests follow-up questions in a conversational tone.

“We've designed the chatbot for people who use drugs, their friends and family, and professionals who work with people who use drugs,” reads Drugs and Me’s tweet. “We are making a difference, one conversation at a time!”

Launched around noon on Friday, Dec. 8, the chatbot has so far been part of several hundred “meaningful conversations” and has answered more than 700 messages, with many more to come in the next few days.

Targeting the chatbot’s utility and safety for everyone, the page collects some information from the user before beginning and during the conversation, which is saved anonymously for the chat’s improvement.

For instance, before use, one must agree on a privacy policy, to have their IP address stored for 24 hours and understand that the chat “isn't a replacement for medical or healthcare advice.” A warning further reads that “The chatbot might output inaccurate information.”

Users can comment and suggest on the tool anonymously by clicking the “End conversation” button or the feedback form, or by sending questions and concerns to ivan@drugsand.me.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Vlada Karpovich on Pexels and Ground Picture on Shutterstock and Wikipedia.