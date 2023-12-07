Zig-Zag Rolling Paper Brand Launches Vintage Apparel Collection Ahead Of 145th Anniversary

Loading... Loading...

The iconic Zig-Zag rolling paper brand debuts its second fashion collection, Vintage, after the successful launch of its 1879 collection.

This release pays homage to Zig-Zag's century-long influence in the smoking world, by blending style, heritage and culture. It's essential to note that the Zig-Zag trademark is under an exclusive license for use in the United States and Canada by North Atlantic Operating Company, L.P., a subsidiary of Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB.

Zig-Zag's Long History

Established in Paris in 1879 by Maurice and Jacques Braunstein, Zig-Zag has become the world's premier premium rolling paper brand. “As we approach Zig-Zag’s 145th anniversary in 2024, Vintage is an exciting moment for the brand as it aligns with the consumer demand we have received, further fueling our expansion efforts into new product offerings and segments," said Eric Anwar, head of marketing and creative at Zig-Zag.

About The ‘Vintage’ Collection

The 'Vintage' Apparel Streetwear Collection includes graphic T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies, hats and more. According to Benzinga sources, the 20-piece collection, featuring archival advertising artwork, is now available on Zig-Zag's website and select retailers.

The designs showcase classic iconography and original advertisements, spanning Zig-Zag's rich history, from the iconic Zig-Zag man (Boris, aka Le Zouave) to patterns gracing their rolling papers over the years.

The campaign highlights friends of the brand, such as Alex and Chris Van Den Hoef of DVBBS, Dylan Davis and Jordan Jones of Arkade, Joey Francis of Bad Nonno/Oswald, Stephan May of Day Fiive, Yofray Ray film producer and founder of College Weekly, and I'm Shmacked, alongside Quinn Blake and others.

“As we share parts of our past legacy, we look forward to providing our audience with a glimpse into the future," concluded Anwar.

TPB Price Action

Turning Point Brands’ shares traded 0.88% higher at $24.11 per share at the time of writing on Thursday afternoon.

Photography Credit: Alex Stone by Zig-Zag