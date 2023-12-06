RAW Rolling Papers Donates $100K To Support Cannabis Justice And Reform Organization Last Prisoner Project

Loading... Loading...

RAW Rolling Papers, a prominent brand in the smoking industry, has taken a significant step towards social responsibility by donating $100,000 to The Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization committed to addressing the consequences of cannabis criminalization. This donation, announced on Giving Tuesday, represents RAW's commitment to social justice and reform in the context of evolving cannabis laws.

The donation will be split into two primary objectives. Half of the funds will be allocated to support individuals recently released from prison on cannabis-related charges, providing them with essential resources to reestablish their lives. The remaining half will be used to fund programs aimed at aiding those incarcerated for non-violent cannabis-related crimes.

The Last Prisoner Project, founded in 2019, operates on the principle that no one should remain imprisoned for offenses that are now legal. The organization, comprised of individuals affected by these laws, along with policy and education experts, focuses on ending the injustice perpetuated by America's policy of cannabis prohibition and the War on Drugs.

Josh Kesselman, founder of RAW, emphasized the significance of the donation. "For Giving Tuesday, we wanted to make sure we donated to an organization that takes actionable steps to help people who we believe were unjustly charged," he stated. Kesselman highlighted the often-biased nature of cannabis laws in the United States, stressing the need to support those who have been adversely affected by these laws. "It’s important that we do what we can to help them," he added, acknowledging the role of pioneers in the cannabis industry who were frequently targeted by law enforcement.

This donation follows RAW's recent announcement of the RAW Seeds Fellowship grant, another $100,000 initiative supporting the JUSTÜS Foundation. This grant includes three $20,000 awards distributed to legacy operators in the cannabis industry, among other assistance, underscoring RAW's ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and programs within the cannabis sector.

