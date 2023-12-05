This Is The Hottest Weed Strain Of The Year: An Indica Hybrid That Will Surprise You

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Leafly LFLY, a global leader in cannabis discovery and education, revealed its pick for the 2023 Strain of the Year: Permanent Marker. This Indica-dominant hybrid with roots in Southern California's vibrant cannabis culture has rapidly ascended to prominence since its 2022 debut.

Permanent Marker: The Hot Weed Strain Of 2023

Permanent Marker, the brainchild of Los Angeles-based Seed Junky Genetics, is a sophisticated cross between Biscotti, Jealousy (Leafly's 2022 Strain of the Year) and Sherbet BX. Its swift rise to fame is evidenced by Leafly's data, showcasing substantial growth in consumer interest and availability in dispensaries across the U.S.

The strain's potency is notable, with THC levels averaging between 25% and 30%. Its sedative effects, predominantly felt post-5:00 p.m. make it ideal for leisurely activities. Users report experiences of tingling, arousal, relaxation and creativity. Aesthetically, Permanent Marker is described as "almost too pretty to touch," characterized by its dense purple and green buds and a flavor profile reminiscent of floral, fruity candy.

Why Did Permanent Marker Win?

Leafly's Strain of the Year award, now in its fifth year, recognizes a cannabis strain for its significant market impact among the 6,000+ strains in Leafly's database. Past winners, such as Runtz and Dosidos, have seen remarkable success following their selection, underlining the award's influence in the cannabis industry.

David Downs, Leafly senior editor commented on Permanent Marker's impact: "Permanent Marker makes an indelible impression. From the first rip of the bag seal, it leaks and reeks to perfume your pocket and then the room. This strain will get you caught."

Nicholas Mossman, head cultivator at Freddy’s Fuego in Washington added, "The smell and flavor profile keep me coming back while it’s growing. It has the smell of fruit loops on the front end and a hint of chemical, almost acetone-like smell, it really fits the permanent marker description. The taste of it is honestly one of the reasons I like it so much. The flavor stays in your mouth for much longer than most strains; very soapy Gelato-like taste that lasts longer."

This year's selection was also informed by Leafly’s first annual Budtenders’ Choice Awards where 'Permanent Marker' emerged as the most recommended new strain by budtenders nationwide.

The award process by Leafly is rigorous and comprehensive. It involves analysis of year-over-year changes in strain page views, growth in menu availability and orders placed. Factors such as uniqueness, pedigree, breeder, effects, market fit and availability in adult-use states are also considered.

Leafly's Strain Of The Year

The Strain of the Year selection by Leafly is a meticulous process, focusing on identifying strains that set market trends and shape consumer demands. Since its inception in 2018, this award has played a pivotal role in influencing cannabis preferences and retail decisions. Previous winners include:

2022: Jealousy

2021: Dosidos

2020: Runtz

2019: Wedding Cake

2018: Gelato