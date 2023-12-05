Automate Your Cannabis Business With Green Check And Meadow Integration

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Cannabis-focused fintech connector and technology and insights provider Green Check announced on Tuesday that it is integrating with Meadow, an all-in-one point of sale (POS) system powering cannabis retailers in California, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

What Happened

Green Check’s integration with Meadow is now available to any cannabis operator currently on the Green Check platform as well as any new cannabis operators who register for banking through GC’s marketplace, Green Check Connect.

Why It Matters

This new integration eliminates the need for cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) to manually upload sales data into GC’s platform, saving cannabis operators time and resources, while ensuring compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.

It ensures that all details about every transaction - including product, price, promotions and total order – are aligned.

Financial institutions working with CRBs will also benefit from these new automated capabilities, as they will no longer need to send reminders to upload weekly sales.

“Our integration with Meadow is truly a set-it-and-forget-it process, allowing CRBs to spend less time and resources on mundane reporting tasks and focus more on running a successful business,” said Mike Kennedy, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Green Check. “Green Check is proud to support cannabis operators by continuously finding new ways to optimize their workflows, alleviate logistical burdens, and equip them with the tools to compliantly, confidently and profitably serve their communities. We look forward to seeing the ripple effect of this Meadow integration in key markets nationwide.”

