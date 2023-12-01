Psychedelics Update: Kentucky, Arizona, Wisconsin, California, Washington, Massachusetts & Alaska

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Check out some of the latest moves concerning policy reform around psychedelic substances throughout the country. Since our previous update and as of Nov. 30:

Kentucky: A summit exploring ibogaine treatment for opioid use disorder was held on Nov. 30, giving Kentucky residents “a chance to learn about ibogaine and other potential ‘breakthrough’ treatments for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)", given the pending $42 million allocated from the opioid settlement funds, reported Amanda Siebert for Forbes.

Arizona: The Psilocybin Research Advisory Council, tasked with allocating the governor-passed $5 million in psilocybin research grants, met on Tuesday, Nov. 28, almost a month before applications for potential recipients open, to discuss topics including a timeline for grant application approvals, the scope of services for the trials and other administrative affairs.

The grants will back clinical trials aiming to identify therapeutic applications likely approved by the FDA, targeting treatment of 13 conditions including PTSD, depression, anxiety, long COVID symptoms and substance use disorder, prioritizing veterans, first responders, frontline health care workers and persons from underserved communities as the research subjects.

Wisconsin: Monday, Nov. 27, bipartisan lawmakers filed SB727 creating a psilocybin research pilot program for military veterans with PTSD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a medicinal psilocybin treatment fund through a budget appropriation of the initial $100,000.

California: Monday, Nov. 27 was the last day to comment on the revised version of the Psychedelic Wellness and Healing Initiative ballot measure creating the lawful use of psychedelics for medicinal, therapeutic or spiritual purposes with a doctor’s recommendation. The final update is expected by Dec. 1.

As outlined by Marijuana Moment, changes include ensuring adult (recreational) use of cannabis is not affected when putting together “a list of entheogenic plants and substances approved for medical and therapeutic use,” new commercial licenses, removing explicit exemptions regarding spiritual use and substances lab-testing under noncommercial purposes, and a potential recall or dismissal of certain sentences.

Following the issuance of an official ballot title and summary, signature collection can begin. It needs 546,651 valid signatures from California voters by April 23 to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

Washington: Advocates are seeking psychedelics decriminalization in six jurisdictions, including Olympia, Bellingham, Spokane, Tacoma, and extensively in King and San Juan counties, according to the nonprofit Psychedelic Medicine Alliance (PMAW), reported Marijuana Moment.

Massachusetts: After officials found invalid petition forms (featuring labor union logos,) the New Approach PAC-backed psychedelics legalization campaign said on Nov. 21 that they will submit over-the-threshold signatures for the 2024 ballot, reported Marijuana Moment.

A group of advocates together with Bay Staters for Natural Medicines are aiming to substitute the ballot measure and expose voter manipulation by the New Approach PAC, through video documentation reported by Psychedelic Spotlight.

The measure creates a regulatory framework for legal, supervised access to psychedelics at licensed facilities and legalizes the possession and gifting of certain psychedelics.

74,574 valid signatures are required to begin the process of placing the reform for state lawmakers to discuss in 2024. After examination by local officials, the signatures must be turned in to the secretary of state’s office by Dec. 6. If verified, the legislature would choose whether to enact the reform, propose a substitute, or decline to act.

On Nov. 9, Governor Maura Healey (D) introduced HB4172, or the HERO Act, which is focused on recognizing servicemembers and veterans. The legislation includes a provision to create a psychedelics working group to study and make recommendations on their potential therapeutic benefits for veterans.

Alaska : During a Nov. 2 panel hosted by the Alaska Entheogenic Awareness Council, a group of healthcare professionals gathered to discuss the state’s potential for psychedelic therapies, both plant-based and synthetic, reported Alaska Public.

