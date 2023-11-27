Chorus And Build My SOP Acquisition: Landmark Deal Brokered At Benzinga's Cannabis Conference

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Chorus Compliance, a subsidiary of SC Labs and a leader in cannabis business software solutions has announced its acquisition of Build My SOP, a company specializing in standard operating procedures and management software for the cannabis industry.

This acquisition, which expands Chorus's portfolio to include comprehensive solutions like license management, compliance auditing and employee training, highlights the company's commitment to operational excellence and product quality.

Facilitated by a fortuitous meeting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, this strategic move emphasizes the conference's significance as a key networking hub in the cannabis industry.

Genesis Of The Deal: Networking At Benzinga Conference

A pivotal encounter took place at the last Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, between Matt Gingerich, general manager at Chorus and Kady Cravens, CEO of Build My SOP.

This meeting sparked discussions that eventually led to the acquisition, a testament to Kady's innovative approach and alignment with Chorus's growth vision.

"I've dedicated my professional life to helping cannabis businesses through SOPs," stated Kady Cravens, in a press release. "From janitor to my current role, my extensive experience makes my guidance unique and effective. I'm thrilled to share this with Chorus's clients and align them with a fantastic software solution."

Matt Gingerich, Chorus’ general manager, noted: "Chorus's acquisition is about expanding our operational excellence and enhancing cannabis companies' operations and product quality.”

"Success goes beyond compliance—it's about efficiency, employee empowerment, and improving product quality and consumer experience. Integrating Kady and Build My SOP underlines our commitment to being a holistic partner in optimizing cannabis business processes," Gingerich continued.

A Synergistic Union: Enhancing Cannabis Operations

Chorus is introducing comprehensive business optimization capabilities, including Facility Assessments and SOP and Audit Customization, all integrated within the Chorus software platform.

This development represents a significant stride in Chorus's mission to provide holistic solutions to the challenges faced by the cannabis industry, including compliance and quality control.

The Impact of the Benzinga Conference and Future Outlook

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference was key in making this deal happen, demonstrating the importance of networking and partnerships in the cannabis industry.

With Build My SOP now part of Chorus, the company enhances its role as a major solutions provider, aiming to improve operations and product quality in cannabis businesses.

This acquisition is a clear indicator of the dynamic nature and future potential of the cannabis sector, driven by innovation and collaboration.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.