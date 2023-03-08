Implement Standard Operating Procedures For Your Cannabis Business And Minimize Risks

On International Women's Day, we're thrilled to share a look at the amazing work being done by Kady Cravens, CEO and founder of BuildMySOP.com, an interactive software that supports the cannabis industry with standard operating procedures (SPOs).

An SOP Expert

Craven's background in all facility types has enabled her to become an expert in compliance, employee training, and SOPs. She also co-hosts a monthly podcast “Ask The Regulator” in which she shares knowledge of compliance practices in the industry.

Cravens has worked in almost every position in the weed industry starting out as a janitor for a cultivation facility and quickly moving up to cultivation assistant, trimmer, harvest manager, packaging manager and transfer coordinator before becoming the operations/compliance director. Her knowledge of compliance and day-to-day procedures has allowed her to become one of the top four directors for Colorado Management Holdings which produces “Willie’s Reserve.”

Keeping Your Cannabis Busines Under Control

According to BuildMySOP, “in order to keep compliant records and be prepared for an audit, your cannabis business is in need of task management, employee management, and document management software.”

The company has customizable SOP templates specially designed and created for the cannabis industry that are accessible through easy-to-use software that makes handling employee training, documents, tasks and projects simple.

The company supports marijuana manufacturing, retail, cultivation, and delivery businesses in ten different states, Craven told Benzinga.

Image Credits: LinkedIn Edited By Benzinga