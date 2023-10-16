Cannabis Workers In Maine Unite To Advocate For Industry Growth And Patient Wellbeing

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Maine's cannabis sales have doubled in just one year as its marijuana industry booms.

Now, workers in Maine's cannabis storefronts are forming a union to ensure their rights and improve working conditions, all while advocating for responsible cannabis use.

"At the end of the day, we have to all work together to grow the cannabis industry in Maine," said Kelley Ammons, Maine-based Cannabis Union coordinator.

Maine's Booming Industry Inspires Union Advocating & Employee Welfare

Jennifer Belcher successfully used cannabis treatment during her recovery from stage 3 cancer, which inspired her to work with cancer centers and join the newly formed Maine Cannabis Union.

"Absolutely saved my life," said Belcher who owns a local medical cannabis dispensary called Dirt Road Acres. She was referring to cannabis oils known as RSO, which refers to Rick Simpson Oil, a potent and therapeutic cannabis extract known to aid in pain management and relief in relation to cancer.

The Maine Cannabis Union is also dedicated to ensuring equitable opportunities within the industry and addressing issues related to social equity and inclusivity.

Their mission to enhance wages, benefits and workplace conditions also includes advocating for the welfare of industry employees and promoting responsible cannabis usage.

Photo by Terre di Cannabis on Unsplash