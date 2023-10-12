Toronto Weed Producer Announces Successful Bidder For Sale And Investment Process

Aleafia Health Inc. ALEAF AH announced on Thursday that Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWBYF RWB has been selected as the successful bidder pursuant to the court-approved sale and investment solicitation process in connection with the previously announced proceedings of Aleafia and certain of its subsidiaries under the companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

What Happened

On August 22, 2023, the Ontario Superior Court gave the green light to the terms of a SISP which included a stalking horse asset purchase and share subscription agreement pursuant to which RWB would acquire certain assets from Aleafia and subscribe for shares of certain subsidiaries of Aleafia if RWB were to become the successful bidder pursuant to the SISP.

In addition, Aleafia entered into a definitive purchase agreement pursuant to which it agreed to sell its Grimsby facility to a third-party purchaser; the asset was excluded from the RWB transaction and marketed separately under the SISP.

See also: Aleafia Health Obtains Creditor Protection To Pursue Restructuring And Sale Process

What’s Next

In accordance with the terms of the SISP, Aleafia will be seeking court approval of the sale transactions in connection with the SISP and authority to consummate the transactions provided for therein at the approval hearing which will be held on October 27, 2023.

If approved by the court, closing of the RWB Transaction is expected prior to November 22, 2023, and closing of the property sale is expected prior to November 1, 2023.

Did you miss the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.

Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth. Join Benzinga PotProfits. Benefit from Michael Berger’s sharp analysis, revealing top cannabis stock opportunities and timely updates. Experience the potential of 10%+ returns in just 90 days. Our 4.5-star Marketfy rating speaks volumes. Secure your position in this booming sector with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The time to invest is now before everyone else realizes it. Secure your profits with Benzinga. Click here now to learn more.

Photo: Courtesy of Iryna Rahalskaya on Shutterstock