Canadian Cannabis Cultivator Ramps Up Distribution Channels Via New Partnership

Canadian greenhouse cannabis cultivator Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY GWAYF said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Green Hedge to act as an outside sales force, providing coverage to licensed cannabis retailers and provincial wholesalers across Canada.

Why It Matters

Green Hedge operates in 9 provinces. With more than 2,800 active retail partners in Canada, the company has achieved retail penetration rates of over 93% with their customers.

"Green Hedge is a great fit for Greenway, giving us instant access to thousands of stores across Canada in every major market in the most cost-effective manner," Greenway CEO Jamie D'Alimonte said. "As Greenway brands launch into the consumer market, having one of the largest distribution networks in Canada open to us will help position us for success."

Green Hedge is a cannabis sales and distribution company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, led by Andrew von Teichman. In addition to having two decades of entrepreneurial experience in distribution and consumer packaged goods, von Teichman has established Green Hedge as one of Canada's top cannabis distributors.

"We have been watching Greenway's success in the market over the past two years and have admired the quality and consistency of their product," von Teichman said. "To be a part of their brand rollout in 2024 is very exciting for our team and we believe that our collective experience bringing new brands to market will make for an exceptional launch."

GWAYF Price Action

Greenway Greenhouse’s shares traded 0.6498% higher at $0.1627 per share at the time of writing on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash