From Coast To Coast: Denver's Cannabis Bus, Maryland's Weed Market Pulls In $85M In 1st Month & More

Denver Approves First Cannabis Consumption Bus

Alisha Gallegos' cannabis consumption bus was licensed by the City and County of Denver, allowing it to cater to weddings, private events and festivals where guests can legally smoke cannabis.

The bus has undergone significant modifications, including carbon filtration and medical-grade air purifiers, to ensure responsible consumption practices, while strict regulations, such as no visibility into the bus and mandatory recording of activities, are followed to maintain compliance with city requirements.

Unlicensed Cannabis Dispensary Shut Down In New York For Selling To Minors

The chain of unlicensed cannabis dispensaries known as "I'm Stuck" has been padlocked and shut down in New York, including several locations in the Rochester region.

The owner, David Tulley, is accused of selling cannabis products without a license and selling to underage customers. The state's Attorney General's Office and the Office of Cannabis Management have taken enforcement action, seeking penalties that could amount to millions of dollars.

U.S. Senate Ends Security Clearance Denials Based On Marijuana Use

The U.S. Senate has approved a significant defense bill that includes provisions to prevent intelligence agencies from denying security clearances due to past marijuana use.

The bill, which was adopted last Thursday, after multiple amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, aims to modernize workforce recruitment and protect individuals from losing opportunities solely because of prior cannabis use.

White House: Drug Czar On Re-Scheduling Cannabis

The Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Dr. Rahul Gupta, highlighted President Biden's marijuana pardons and directive for a scheduling review as part of an effort to create a cohesive cannabis policy amid state legalization variations.

The ONDCP aims to address the disconnect between federal prohibition and state-level marijuana legalization models. While the pardons and review may not directly impact current enforcement issues, they are seen as steps towards uniform regulations and potential descheduling to encourage further state-level cannabis reforms.

$85 Million in First Month: Maryland's Recreational Cannabis Sales Exceed Expectations

Dispensaries in Maryland are experiencing a significant surge in sales during the first month of recreational cannabis availability, with revenues reaching $85 million, more than double the previous year's medical cannabis sales for the same period.

The seamless launch and positive regulatory environment have contributed to the success, and industry insiders anticipate continued growth as more people become familiar with recreational marijuana.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Interested in cannabis investments? Click the tickers below and stay up-to-date on some of the best cannabis ETFs.

Cambria Cannabis ETF TOKE

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO

ETFMG Alternative Harvest MJ

AXS Cannabis ETF THCX

Global X Cannabis ETF POTX

Photo: Neural Love.