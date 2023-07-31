Missouri New Marijuana Regulations: Businesses License Risks For Event Organizers & Subpoenaing Cannabis Records

With the recent legalization of adult-use cannabis in Missouri, residents now have the freedom to openly smoke marijuana at public events across the state, thanks to local government approval.

However, concerns have arisen about the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' ability to hold medical-marijuana businesses accountable for rule violations during these events, reported Missouri Independent.

Amy Moore, the director of Missouri's cannabis regulation, said: “If a licensee chooses to organize or offer an event to the public, they should be responsible for what happens."

About The New Regulations

Under the state's new cannabis regulations , officials now possess the authority to impose fines, suspend operations, or even revoke licenses should any unlawful activity occur at these gatherings.

The provision regarding event organizing ignited an intense hour-long debate among legislators. While some expressed concerns about the department's broad authority, Moore clarified that penalties would be discretionary.

Instances of punishable actions include medical marijuana business owners neglecting patients' medical history during certifications and home cultivators selling their products at events.

Initially met with apprehension from the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, the rules were revised to focus specifically on event organizers, ensuring that licensees' First Amendment commercial free speech rights remain preserved.

In a parallel development : Missouri regulators have been granted new competence to investigate licensed marijuana businesses and third-party entities by directly issuing subpoenas.

Previously, regulators had to request records from businesses, which allowed room for evasion by keeping records with third-party contractors. This new subpoena authority will enable the Department of Health and Senior Services to access crucial information during investigations without involving a judge.

The subpoena rule is part of the state's comprehensive 127-page cannabis guidelines, which were implemented following Missouri voters' approval of recreational marijuana.

Regulators view this measure as a balanced approach to enforcing compliance and effectively addressing any issues that may arise within the cannabis industry.

