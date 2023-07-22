New York Paves The Way For Cannabis Farmers' Markets With 'Cannabis Growers Showcases'

In a groundbreaking move, New York is blazing a trail for cannabis entrepreneurs by accepting applications for cannabis farmers' markets, signaling a giant step towards normalizing the thriving industry.

New York's CGS: Cannabis Entrepreneurs Gear Up for Green Commerce

Dubbed the "Cannabis Growers Showcases" (CGS), these events are set to transform various locations across the state into green hubs of innovation and commerce.

These events will be permitted at various locations, but on-site consumption and alcohol sales are prohibited.

Applicants must have at least three licensed adult-use cannabis cultivators and one conditional retail licensee, with additional vendors required for every three cultivators.

The markets will run until January 1, 2024, as traditional retailers are being prepared to open.

Furthermore, the state has approved 212 provisional retailer licenses, aiming to have the shops operational within six months to a year, reported Marijuana Moment.

Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash.