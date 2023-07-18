Terran Biosciences Steps Into 4-OH-DiPT Prodrug Arena With New Patent Application

As Reunion Neuroscience REUN and Mindset Pharma MSSTF continue their court battle over claims on a novel 4-OH-DiPT prodrug, private biotech company Terran Biosciences has also filed a patent application over a proprietary polymorph, reported Noah Smith.

4-HO-DiPT is a psychedelic compound with LSD and psilocin-like effects, but holding a shorter onset of action and duration.

Reunion filed a lawsuit against Mindset Pharma back in March, stating the latter’s purposeful copy of its lead drug candidate RE104 and its following IP claims, which eventually obstructed Reunion’s operations forward.

Terran Biosciences has filed a patent application for solid forms of 4-OH-DiPT hemiglutarate, the very same compound that Reunion and Mindset have been competing over.

Terran's patent application claims priority back to six provisional applications, including four that were filed just one week after the broad nature of RE104 was first disclosed.

The patent application includes a broad generic claim to "a solid form of 4-OH-DiPT hemi-glutarate hydrochloride", a generic claim to the solid form "wherein the solid form is crystalline", and several specific claims to the crystalline polymorph.

Terran Biosciences filed their first four provisional applications for 4-OH-DiPT hemiglutarate in January 2022, just one week after the composition of RE104 was first disclosed. This is significant because it suggests that Terran was aware of Reunion's patent application and was quick to file their own provisional applications in order to secure priority. Specialized attorney Graham Pechenik noted some uncertainty regarding RE104, as the published patent application included both "4-hemiglutarate and 4-hemisuccinate of 4-HO-DiPT."

This uncertainty is likely due to the fact that these two compounds are chemically similar, but have different properties. Terran's provisional applications appear to be designed to cover both of these compounds, which could give them a significant advantage in the intellectual property battle over 4-OH-DiPT hemiglutarate.

Terran’s applications included salt and polymorph screens of the two mentioned 4-HO-DiPT prodrugs, with new solid forms “having at least one improved property” regarding known ones. Along the way, the company focused on solid forms of 4-OH-DiPT hemiglutarate hydrochloride (HCl).

