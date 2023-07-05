Blumenauer Urges Cannabis Reform For 100th Time: 'Insanity Even Reached The White House'

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D), co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus who took part in Oregon’s cannabis decriminalization half a century ago looked over at the recent NCAA's call for a reasonable rational drug policy.

The NCAA’s move sends a message that drug testing for young athletes should be focused solely on performance-enhancing drugs, which marijuana is not, Blumenauer wrote in an op-ed published on Marijuana Moment.

“This is one more signal that we are finally nearing the end of the failed 'War on Drugs,'" the representative wrote. “With college sports getting on board, is there hope for the Veterans Administration and the Department of Justice?”

The article comes on the heels of the representative marking the 50th anniversary of Oregon's cannabis decriminalization and saying in a floor speech, “It’s time for the federal government to catch up.”

This time as well, Blumenauer reminded that the failed prohibition harmed some people more than others.

“One million or more had their lives unnecessarily disrupted by the unequal application of cannabis prohibition,” he wrote.

The representative also highlighted that retired professional athletes are oftentimes among the loudest marijuana advocates, having experienced the medical benefits firsthand. Further, Blumenauer added that cannabis use is the number one cause of failed drug tests.

“The insanity even reached the White House, where young people qualified to work at the highest levels of government were tripped up over past cannabis use. This is ironic for an administration that won the heavily contested presidential election for Arizona largely because an overwhelmingly popular vote on cannabis legalization passed,” he wrote.

Blumenauer concluded that NCAA’s call could be the final stretch toward reform, urging for action for a hundredth time.

The entire piece you can find on Marijuana Moment.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images from Wikimedia Commons and Holi Concentrates on Unsplash