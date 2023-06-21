Cannabis Legalization In Albania, France To Restrict CBD In Cosmetics And More Global Updates

BC Leads Canadian Cannabis Sales Surge in April

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian cannabis sales experienced a 1.3% increase in April, reaching C$411.7 million. Alan Brochstein reported that the growth was primarily driven by British Columbia, with sales in the province surging by 8.7% from March and a significant 29% from the previous year.

France Moves To Restrict CBD In Cosmetics

France is proposing restrictions on CBD as an ingredient in cosmetics, citing its "toxic potential for reproduction", reported Hemp Today.

The proposal, based on the EU's REACH Regulation, aims to harmonize the classification and labeling of CBD and could potentially lead to the elimination of skincare products that contain CBD.

CBD is not currently covered by the EU Cosmetics Regulation. The European Commission added CBD to the cosmetic ingredient database in 2021 following a court ruling that CBD is not a narcotic. The European Chemicals Agency has called for data to assess the safety of CBD in non-food products

Albania Moves Towards Legalizing Cannabis for Medical and Industrial Purposes

Albania's cabinet has endorsed a draft law that would legalize cannabis for medical and industrial purposes, despite concerns about the validity of a public opinion survey on the matter.

The Council of Ministers supported the legislation, which aims to establish an agency to regulate the cultivation, production, processing and export of cannabis and its derivatives.

Prime Minister Edi Rama conducted a national survey that showed 61% of respondents were in favor of legalizing cannabis for medical and industrial use, but the survey's independence has been criticized.

Albania has an extended cannabis culture, mostly hash, and the village of Lazarat was once known as a major cannabis hub in Europe.

Photo: Albania - David Mark via Pixabay.