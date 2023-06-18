New Frontier Data Strengthens Support For Cannabis Marketing Summit 2023

New Frontier Data, a provider of cannabis data and business intelligence, has announced its support of the Cannabis Marketing Association’s (CMA) fourth annual Cannabis Marketing Summit, June 21-23, 2023 in Denver, CO.

"A Bronze Sponsor in 2022, New Frontier Data became the exclusive Platinum Sponsor for this year’s event, as the urgency of acquiring new cannabis customers continues to increase," per a press release.

Gary Allen, CEO of New Frontier Data, highlighted the significance of the Cannabis Marketing Summit in providing practical strategies, tools, tactics, and data for cannabis dispensaries and brands to succeed in adding customers and growing their businesses.

“We’re committed to ending the compounding revenue decline caused by over-discounting, and marketers attend this summit for guidance on better ways to acquire new customers, including transitioning them from illicit markets and boosting customer lifetime value.”

About The Summit

The theme of this year's Cannabis Marketing Summit is "Doing More With Less: Scaling Sustainability."

The summit will offer workshops and solo sessions that delve into various topics, including budgeting and SEO, providing marketers with insights to navigate the complex and rapidly changing cannabis industry.

New Frontier Data will utilize the summit as an opportunity to showcase its tools for cannabis marketers, including Equio, Retail Suite, and NXTeck product lines. These tools offer valuable insights and support for cannabis businesses seeking to optimize their marketing efforts.

Lisa Buffo, founder, and CEO of the Cannabis Marketing Association stated: “(...) We’re aligned in our commitment to helping cannabis businesses grow by always becoming better marketers, and we thank New Frontier Data for supporting all the great education, networking, and resources on tap at this year’s Cannabis Marketing Summit.”

