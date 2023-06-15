New Frontier Data And Treez Team Up To Help Cannabis Retailers Optimize Their Product Offerings

New Frontier Data and Treez, announced a new partnership providing Treez POS customers enhanced data insights for new customer acquisition through the addition of New Frontier Data's tools, including Equio, Retail Suite and NXTeck product lines.

“Partnering with New Frontier Data provides our dispensary customers with an even more comprehensive view of their business operations and the cannabis market,” stated John Yang CEO of Treez. “The combination of Treez’s Retail Analytics platform and New Frontier Data’s suite of tools enables retailers to better understand customer demographics, optimize their product offerings, and grow their customer base and foot traffic.”

Equio, Retail Suite and NXTeck provide dispensaries with an understanding of their place in the cannabis market and offer actionable steps for engaging new and potential customers. Simplifying marketing outreach for dispensary owners who are already encumbered with day-to-day dispensary operations ensures they can grow their market share without a steep learning curve.

“Our partnership with Treez provides a unique opportunity for dispensaries to unlock new insights into their business and the industry as a whole,” stated Gary Allen, CEO of New Frontier Data. “It’s never been easier for dispensaries to look inward to identify their best customers, identify new customer segments that lower customer acquisition costs, and quickly engage and scale.”

By combining the two platforms, retailers can quickly identify the best performing brands and products and the consumers who prefer them. By understanding each in detail, retailers can take action to grow their revenue by adding new customers and increasing the shopping carts of existing ones.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay