Science Conference In Dubai, United Arab Emirates Hosts Discussion On Psychedelics Research

A milestone in psychedelics education was achieved: The Energia Foundation, organizer of the same conversation within this January’s WEF-parallel Davos House of Health, is taking education on the new therapeutics to the Arab world.

Held in partnership with Tabula Rasa Ventures, Reem Neuroscience Center, Abu Dhabi and The Valens Clinic Dubai, this academic event will be part of the Dialogues in Mental Health: Novel Treatments in Mood Disorders conference, scheduled to take place on June 10 in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As the region seeks to lead cutting-edge sectors, once taboo treatments are beginning to be considered, discussed, and researched. With the inclusion of psychedelic-assisted therapies in this regional event being new, the conference is expected to play a pivotal role in bringing this therapeutic modality to the forefront of health systems in the region.

Energia’s executive director, Marik Hazan says the foundation is “excited to pioneer education around the potential for psychedelic therapeutics in the MENA region," assuring that the conference “will foster dialogue, collaboration and education among professionals, researchers and stakeholders, while promoting a medicalized, therapeutic and evidence-based approach to psychedelic-assisted therapies."

Valens Clinic founder, Joseph El Khoury, provided details on how the topic has evolved regionally in recent times.

"We started the Dialogues in Mental Health Series with Dr. Samer Makhoul a year ago,” he said, adding that the partners are “thrilled to see its growing impact amongst the mental health community in the GCC."

El Khoury stated that "therapists in the region are staying updated on the latest scientific evidence and clinical trials, desperately looking for ways to help move the needle on patient outcomes in mental health,” and that they “are aware of the developments, particularly in the US, but are keen on in-person networking, training, education, and collaboration to sharpen their understanding of these innovative therapies.”

Thus, he concluded, the conference is “a key step to bring the region up to speed with progress on the international scene with the ultimate aim to reduce the burden of mental health ailments in the region."

The overall discussion will point to the latest advances in mental health disorders, including neuromodulation, esketamine and redirection of medication, toward catalyzing a new era of education, research collaboration and professional development in mental health and the treatment of mood disorders.

Shaped as in-depth discussions and workshops, the conversation will include professionals, researchers, therapists, policymakers and individuals interested in psychedelic-assisted therapies toward gaining a deeper understanding of their therapeutic mechanisms, best practices and regulatory frameworks for this new healthcare field.

Speakers will include international experts, renowned researchers, clinicians and thought leaders in the space, such as Mt. Sinai Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research’s director, Rachel Yehuda; Heroic Hearts Project's founder, Jesse Gould and Tabula Rasa’s managing partner, Maria Velkova.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Matej Kastelic and Rasto SK on Shutterstock.