Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Postpone Hollywood Bowl 'Doggystyle' Concerts In Support Of Writers' Strike

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre postponed their Hollywood Bowl concerts intended to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Snoop's debut album "Doggystyle."

“Hollywood Bowl, June 26, 27, we gotta move that date,” Snoop said in a video he shared on his Instagram. “Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we gon’ do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and October 21.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike marked its one-month anniversary on Friday, with no signs of slowing down. Thousands of film and TV writers are striking against the current standard of residuals from streaming media and the increasing use of AI. The movement is the largest disruption to American television and film production since the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Snoop and Dr. Dre also sent food trucks to Paramount Studios on Friday. Signs on the truck read, “Bagels sponsored by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre” and “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everyone can get back to work.”

Earlier this month, Snoop expressed his support. “The writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid,” he told Variety’s music editor Shirley Halperin and Gamma’s Larry Jackson. “Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

He added, “That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers. But it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f*ck is the money?”

Other Celebs Support WGA

Various other big names are supporting the writers, including Lil Wayne, Drew Barrymore, Pete Davidson and more.

Barrymore stepped down from hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home.”

MTV supported Barrymore's decision, claiming to “have full respect for” her decision to pull out.