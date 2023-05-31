Cannabis Goes Global: Changes In Spain, Amsterdam, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Thailand And Canada

Spain's Long-Delayed Medical Cannabis Regulation Imminent Despite Election Worries

Spain's long-delayed medical cannabis regulation is expected to be announced soon. The Spanish Pain Society (SED) has urged the government to fulfill its promise, while recent elections have raised concerns about the bill's fate. However, the government has acknowledged the delays and plans to present a report this week.

Recently, Health Minister José Manuel Miñones apologized for the delay and emphasized the importance of scientific evidence. According to Business of Cannabis, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) is currently working on integrating medical cannabis, and Miñones has committed to releasing a comprehensive report by the end of the month."It is not a matter of bad faith on the part of this Ministry but rather an excess of zeal," he said.

Amsterdam's Red Light District Smoking Ban Transforms Public Places

Amsterdam's red light district has already implemented a new smoking ban as part of efforts led by the city's first female mayor to enhance the area's cleanliness. The neighborhood, famous for its brothels, sex clubs and cannabis cafes that attract numerous tourists are a nuisance to residents. To address this issue, signs have been erected in the canal-lined district, and individuals caught smoking marijuana in public now face a fine of 100 euros ($110).

As reported by Reuters, Mayor Femke Halsema aims to improve the conditions for sex workers, reduce crime, and curb excessive drug and alcohol use. While discussions are ongoing to relocate sex and drug tourism away from the city center, opposition from residents has emerged regarding proposed alternative locations. It is important to note that smoking marijuana remains permissible inside coffee shops and on their terraces in the district and other parts of Amsterdam, as the personal use of small quantities of marijuana is tolerated by Dutch authorities.

Lithuania's Seimas Approves National Agenda, Signals Cannabis Decriminalization

Lithuania's parliament, the Seimas, approved the National Agenda on drug, tobacco and alcohol control until 2035, signaling a move toward decriminalization. The agenda includes proposals to decriminalize the possession, acquisition, storage and transportation of small quantities of cannabis. Despite some opposition, the decriminalization measures were not removed from the bill. Instead, individuals caught with small amounts of cannabis would receive a warning and face fines ranging from €50 to €300 ($53 to $320), replacing criminal penalties.

The agenda sets out six primary objectives, including managing the risks associated with psychoactive drug use and providing access to high-quality addiction treatment. The document also encourages municipalities to implement measures for control, prevention, and harm reduction, reported Business of Cannabis.

Luxembourg Unveils Bold Cannabis Legalization Pilot Project

Luxembourg has taken a significant step toward cannabis legalization with the publication of long-awaited proposals for an adult-use cannabis legalization pilot project. The country's Health and Justice ministries have released the proposed framework, known as the Experimental Device for Legal Access to Cannabis for Non-Medical Purposes.

The proposals include provisions such as allowing citizens to possess up to 3g (0,10 ounces) of cannabis and cultivate up to four plants at home. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a retail market in the future, where residents would be able to purchase up to 30g (1.05 ounces) of cannabis per month, with a maximum daily limit of 5g (0.17 ounces). The draft framework is currently being reviewed by international experts.

Thailand's Marijuana Reversal: A Shift in Legalization Stance?

Thailand's incoming coalition government led by the Move Forward Party plans to reverse the country's marijuana legalization efforts. Once the new government takes office, marijuana will be relisted as a narcotic, allowing for stricter control, according to Dr. Wayo Assawarungruang, a member of Move Forward's public-health working panel.

However, the party intends to issue regulations to protect existing marijuana-related businesses as they adapt to the changing landscape. The move marks a shift from the previous Bhumjaithai Party's efforts to legalize marijuana, which led to its removal from the narcotics list in 2019. The new government aims to pass laws governing the remaining 30% of marijuana shops and stalls while eliminating about 70% of existing businesses. As reported by Thai PBS World, the exact framework and timeline for the marijuana policy are yet to be revealed.

Competition Bureau's Recommendations Shake Up Canada's Cannabis Industry

Canada's Competition Bureau has put forth recommendations aimed at enhancing competition and combating illicit market activities within the legal cannabis industry. The proposed measures include a review of the licensing process and associated costs, adjustments to THC limits for edible cannabis products, and the relaxation of restrictions on promotion, packaging, and labeling.

According to Reuters, these recommendations were submitted to Health Canada and an expert panel as part of the ongoing legislative review of the federal Cannabis Act. In 2022, regulated adult-use cannabis products generated approximately C$4.52 billion ($3.38 billion) in consumer spending in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.

Image by Andrei Minsk and Marti Bug Catcher on Shutterstock Edited by Benzinga