State Senator Shocks N Carolina Assembly: Reveals Medical Marijuana Use For 20 Years To Ease Chemo Effects

State Sen. Bill Rabon, North Carolina’s General Assembly's chief advocate for legalizing medical marijuana, revealed publicly on Tuesday that he consumed cannabis over 20 years ago to withstand the pain and discomfort of chemotherapy during his struggle with cancer.

Sen. Rabon, working on a measure to legalize medical marijuana (MMJ) for patients suffering from serious and terminal illnesses, describes himself as a colon cancer survivor.

“I’ve told it many, many times privately, and I have no shame in saying, you know, ‘this is what you will do in order to stay alive,’” Rabon told reporters after the committee meeting where no vote on the measure was taken, reported The Wilson Times.

Cancer Diagnosis

Rabon, now 71, said he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at age 48. After surgery, Rabon’s oncologist said he had 18 months to live. Rabon, dissatisfied with chemotherapy after three months, recalled how the oncologist told him a more aggressive form of treatment would make him “real sick,” and that he needed “to get some good marijuana."

Rabon said he didn’t do drugs but was getting desperate. He decided to tell the local police chief and sheriff that “I’m going to have to buy drugs illegally to stay alive.”

The Weed Just Showed Up

Rabon never had to buy cannabis. He said it would just show up in his mailbox as needed.

Having access to medical marijuana at home is “the only reason I’m alive today,” Rabon told the committee.

“I know that tens of thousands of people in the state would benefit just as I did” if the medical marijuana bill became law, he added. The GOP-majority state Senate passed the bill on March 1 and it is pending in the House.

If approved, qualified patients with over a dozen conditions could qualify. Illnesses include cancer, epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder as well as those with terminal illnesses or who are receiving hospice care.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has already expressed interest in authorizing the bill if it reaches his desk.

Numerous studies have confirmed that medicinal marijuana is a safe and effective complementary treatment for pain relief in patients with cancer.

Photo of Rabon at the podium: The Fayetteville Observer Twitter