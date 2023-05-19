Cannabis-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas, New MMJ Clinic & Ten New Pot Shops You Should Check Out

Cannabis-Friendly Hotel To Open In Las Vegas

A property situated near the Strip could soon transform into “Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel,” reported FOX5 Vegas.

The property, The Lexi Hotel, which underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation, announced that the resort will open its doors to the public on Friday, June 2.

“This one-of-a-kind boutique hotel promises to be a game-changer in the city’s hospitality scene,” The Lexi PR said.

The 64-room property will feature all-new guest rooms and suites while including an entire fourth floor designated as cannabis-friendly.

Get MMJ Treatment At New Clinic In Mississippi

TruReleaf MD is expanding to D’Iberville, Mississippi where the clinic provides relief through medical cannabis certifications with in-person reviews of medical conditions and medical records.

With over seven years of experience providing compassionate care in Florida as Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida (MMTCFL), TruReleaf MD aims to restore patient quality of life through cannabis-based alternative treatments.

Ten New Stores Kick Off Cannabis Sales

New Jersey’s Four New Stores

Three new stores have kicked off sales this week in New Jersey as the state’s 38th, 39th, and 40th medical cannabis dispensaries, reported Heady NJ. Another store opened on Friday, May 19.

Silver Leaf NJ's soft-opened a dispensary at 1743 NJ-27 in Somerset in Franklin Township in Somerset County.

MPX NJ opened a satellite location at 581 Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville.

Brute’s Roots launched a new shop at 6206 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, in Atlantic County.

Nova Farms, a vertically integrated cannabis operator, plans to open its flagship retail cannabis dispensary at 642 Mantua Pike in Woodbury.

Trulieve in Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced the grand opening of a Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Limerick, Pennsylvania.

Located at 451 West Ridge Pike, the store opened its doors to the Limerick community on Friday, May 19, with a ribbon cutting, partner giveaways and special discounts.

STIIIZY In California

STIIIZY launched its first-ever dispensary in Costa Mesa. The Orange County location marks STIIIZY’s 30th store nationwide.

The 10,595-square-foot facility on 2701 Harbor Boulevard features a sleek, modern design encompassing 22 registers, 24 product display cases and a 6,000-square-foot custom-painted sales floor.

Schwazze In Colorado

Medicine Man Technologies Inc. SHWZ SHWZ, which is operating as Schwazze, is reopening its newly remodeled adult-use Emerald Fields retail dispensary in the Highlands of Denver, Colorado. Emerald The store is located at 2675 W. 38th Avenue.

Emerald Fields Highlands will offer special pricing on flower, edibles, and vapes during its grand reopening period. The grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

MedMen In Illinois

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN MMNFF is opening another store location in Chicago’s Morton Grove area. The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, May 19.

Located at 6761 Dempster Street in Morton Grove’s Sawmill Station, the 5,000-square-foot dispensary will feature a broad assortment of products from iconic and award-winning cannabis brands and emerging up-and-coming vendors.

Verano In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF is opening MÜV Zephyrhills, its 67th store in Florida and 127th retail outlet nationwide on Friday, May 19.

The new store is located at 5230 6th Street and will offer a wide selection of products, including edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers and topicals and oral sprays, to name a few.

Wyld In Ohio

On Friday, Wyld Skye dispensary is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening in west Toledo, Ohio, reported WTOL.

Situated by the Dorr Street and North Byrne Road intersection, the new retail location will feature a drive-through window. It’s bringing the number of medical marijuana facilities within greater Toledo to five.

Photo: Courtesy of Konektus Photo by Shutterstock