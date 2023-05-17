WA Gov. Inslee Signs Bill Making Drug Possession A Gross Misdemeanor, Critics Fear It's Impact On People Of Color

The Washington Legislature passed a law this week to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor and to set up substance-use treatment programs, reported Crosscut.

The move came just weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee (D) revealed his plans to call a special session to discuss decriminalizing the possession of controlled substances after lawmakers failed to pass a bill in the regular session.

On Tuesday, May 16, the first day of a special session, the state Senate members gave the green light to Senate Bill 5536 from Sen. June Robinson (D-Everett), in a 43-6 vote. Members of the Democratic-controlled House followed suit and approved the legislation in an 83-13 vote, sending it to Gov. Inslee’s desk. The governor signed the bill into law the same day, adjourning the special session.

Inslee earlier said the new law “balances accountability and treatment,” - something Sen. Robinson repeated during a Senate floor speech on Tuesday.

“Over and over again, we’ve heard that any solution we’ve proposed needs to put treatment options in front, I believe this … amendment does that,” Robinson said.

To that end, the legislature set aside more than $600 million in new state funding to support various behavioral health programs, such as those that deal with substance use disorders.

Still, some lawmakers raised concerns about the new law, criticizing a clause that permits prosecutors to opt out of certain drug pretrial diversion programs, warning it could disproportionately affect people of color.

Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-Seattle), said he would ensure this doesn’t happen. “Today, I rise and say we will be watching you.”

