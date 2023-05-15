Podcast: Exploring The Booming Cannabis Job Market With Hunter + Esquire's Bryan Passman

In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Xavier and Bob are joined by Bryan Passman, co-founder and head "hunter" of Hunter + Esquire, a boutique cannabis recruiting and staffing firm that also provides human capital advisement services.

Tune in to hear Xavier, Bryan and Bob discuss Bryan's journey in cannabis to date, the state of the cannabis industry job market, how individuals with non-cannabis experience can jump into the industry, how cannabis compensation has normalized - but still has a way to go, and, finally, Bryan's experience founding Hunter + Esquire with his wife, Jessica.

Listen to the show.

The Hoban Minute, a podcast centered on cannabis business, law, and culture, has returned for its second season, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. With over 150 episodes in its first season, the show offers listeners valuable insights from industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet. The podcast has been described as providing a crash-course MBA in cannabis, offering both U.S. and international updates and featuring interviews with top executives, artists, and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to connect with their network and showcase the diverse voices that make up the multifaceted global cannabis industry. The podcast aims to provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana markets around the world.

More Episodes: