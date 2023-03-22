Podcast: The Secret Behind Perfectly Preserved Cannabis With Boveda

The Hoban Minute, a renowned podcast delving into the world of cannabis business, law, and culture, has returned for its second season, brought to you by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. With over 150 episodes in its first season, the show continues to be a go-to source for those interested in the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

In episode 166, hosts Bob and Xavier had the opportunity to speak with Sean Knutsen and Tim Swail, key figures at Boveda Inc., the company behind the cannabis industry's leading two-way humidity control pack. This discussion served as a follow-up to Bob's recent article, "The Best Offense is a Good Defense," which explored water activity regulations in the cannabis sector.

The conversation delved into Boveda's history and growth, particularly its beginnings as a cigar product. Knutsen and Swail shared how Boveda's founders spotted a significant commercial opportunity for their humidity control technology in the nascent cannabis industry back in 2006. Since then, Boveda humidity controls have become widely adopted by businesses and consumers to ensure that cannabis flower maintains the proper moisture content.

The episode also highlighted how industry-agnostic service and product providers can tap into the cannabis industry's potential. Boveda's journey from catering to the cigar market to becoming an indispensable part of the cannabis world serves as an inspiring example for other businesses looking to diversify their offerings and explore new markets.

Tune into episode 166 of The Hoban Minute to learn more about Boveda's evolution, how they embraced the cannabis industry, and the potential opportunities for industry-agnostic service and product providers in the cannabis space.

Listen on PodConx.

More Episodes

About The Hoban Minute

Join industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet weekly as they give listeners distilled information presented with contextual perspectives to provide, as some have called it, a crash-course MBA in cannabis.

Each episode will provide U.S. and international updates, along with insider interviews with the top executives, artists and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to get closer to our network, highlight the many voices that make up this multifaceted global industry and provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana international markets.

Nuestro contenido en Español: