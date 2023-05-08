Podcast: 'The Spock Of Cannabis' And Top CEOs Reveal The Key To Thriving Hemp And Marijuana Industries

In another exclusive interview straight from the NOCO 9 trade show in Colorado Springs, Xavier speaks with Liz Geisleman, CEO at Rocky Mountain Reagents; David Vaillencourt, CEO at The GMP Collective; and Darwin Millard, CSO of Final Bell and, as some know him, The Spock of Cannabis.

The four have an in-depth conversation about the role of ancillary service providers in the hemp and cannabis industries; particularly how those companies must support the ongoing growth of those industries and not just “take a cut” of the (not so) green rush. Without operators, ancillary services simply can’t survive, and it is high time that ancillary services support their clients in more ways than just providing a good or service.

Xavier, Liz, David, and Darwin then discuss the importance of standards for the future success of both the hemp and cannabis industries. Finally, Darwin shares some exciting updates out of the lab.

Listen to the show.

The Hoban Minute, a podcast centered on cannabis business, law, and culture, has returned for its second season, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. With over 150 episodes in its first season, the show offers listeners valuable insights from industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet. The podcast has been described as providing a crash-course MBA in cannabis, offering both U.S. and international updates and featuring interviews with top executives, artists, and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to connect with their network and showcase the diverse voices that make up the multifaceted global cannabis industry. The podcast aims to provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana markets around the world.

More Episodes: