EXCLUSIVE: Ibogaine Therapy Co. Bienstar On Successful Addiction Treatment, Global Market & Future Prospects

The latest episode of Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider with Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane looked at a psychedelic substance that doesn't get much front-page attention yet has remarkable success rates in treating addiction. We're referring to ibogaine.

To further discuss and learn about the treatment’s dynamics and commercial opportunities, the hosts invited Marco Algorta, CEO of the LatAm-based active ibogaine treatment company, Bienstar Wellness Corp.

The company’s model is clinic-based because using designed and compliant protocols, says Algorta, is what makes the difference in mitigating some of the risks that might come up in using the psychedelic.

While ibogaine is offered in places like Mexico, Bienstar’s Brazilian clinical network uses ibogaine, which has been approved by the country’s health authorities, hence the treatment is fully legal.

Algorta says the company works in the Latin American market, which has a fair amount of people in need of mental health treatment. But they also receive patients from the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East.

And for good reason. “Because today we’re the only psychedelic company providing treatments in Latin America” and, further, “our opportunity is that we are maybe the only clinic in the world doing ibogaine treatment in a hospital environment: if you really want to make a totally compliant ibogaine treatment for your addiction, Bienstar is your option right now.”

80 To 90% Success Rate

Existing addiction treatments such as 12-step programs or rehab clinics hold a comparatively low hit rate and high relapse rates in turn, while ibogaine has 80 to 90% effectiveness.

It requires cooperation from the patients prior to dosing. Bienstar’s ibogaine therapy has a 30-day preparation period, in which patients must remain 100% clear of any and all drugs, a challenge for those struggling with addictions.

Algorta explained the steps for a treatment that has helped as many as 2,100 patients so far. First, there’s a screening to ascertain if one can use ibogaine, “because some people cannot receive the treatment.”

Then there’s the preparation phase, which includes the 30-day drug abstinence in which the clinic helps patients with any problems that may arise.

Then comes treatment day when ibogaine is provided; its effects last around seven hours. After that is the integration period, which is also supervised by clinicians.

Algorta believes that for psychedelics-assisted therapy to work, it is essential that the patient feels safe and has a deep desire to get better.

“When the patient really understands that they can be really safe with our treatment, they make the effort,” he said. “Our success rate is very, very high. When they make the first step and feel comfortable and supported by our doctors, they really can do it.”

