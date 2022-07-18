EXCLUSIVE: Bienstar Wellness Starts Treating Patients With Psychedelic Therapy In Brazil, Acquires BRC Saude Mental

Zinger Brief

The acquisition of BRC Saude Mental & Terapias Assistidas Ltda. provides Bienstar access to the Brazilian market, the largest in Latin America, with a population of 215 million.

provides access to the Brazilian market, the largest in Latin America, with a population of 215 million. Ketamine and ibogaine substances are regulated for medical use in Brazil.

BRC conducts legal ibogaine and ketamine treatments in Brazil and operates under the Medical Directorship of Dr. Rasmussen, who has 27 years of experience and has treated more than 2,500 patients with psychedelic substances.

The Details

According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Bienstar Wellness Corp., an integrative mental health company with core operations in Latin America specializing in psychedelic medicine, has completed the acquisition of 100% of BRC Saude Mental E Terapias Assistidas Ltda. (BRC) a Brazilian company focused on ibogaine treatments for substance abuse.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marco Algorta, Bienstar's co-founder and CEO stated, "We are very excited with the completion of this acquisition which represents the company kick off in Brazil by starting to treat our first patients with Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in the country through our subsidiary BRC Saude Mental E Terapias Assistidas Ltda."

What Is Bienstar Wellness?

Bienstar Wellness Corp. is a company focused on bringing alternative mental health treatments to Latin America.

The company will provide psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with approved substances, through a network of clinics across the region, including Brazil, Mexico, Perú, Uruguay and Panama where it will start treating patients with depression, mood disorders and substance abuse, affecting over 16.3 million people in Brazil.

Last year, Novamind Inc. NVMDF — now owned by Numinus NUMIF — announced a strategic investment and advisory agreement with Bienstar Wellness to assist in the expansion of Latin America's first network of integrative mental health clinics treating patients with psychedelic therapies.

Photo: Cottonbro, Pexels. Edited by Plastiboy.