GOP Congressman's New Bill Aims To Overturn Firearm Ban For Cannabis Consumers

Florida Congressman Brian Mast recently introduced the Gun Rights and Marijuana (GRAM) Act with the hope of allowing consumers in legal states to be eligible to buy and possess firearms — something currently barred under federal law.

This legislation was previously led by the late Rep. Don Young and is seen as one of the latest cannabis proposals filed in Congress, according to Marijuana Moment.

Mast is a co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. On April 20, he tweeted:

“Congress needs to legislate based on reality, and the reality is that those who legally use marijuana are being treated as second-class citizens. That’s not acceptable. Government exists to protect the rights of the people, and that’s what this bill does,” Mast, a Republican, said.

Federal firearms law currently restricts the sale of guns or ammunition to anyone who is an "unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance."

The GRAM Act seeks to create a carve-out for marijuana use in states or on tribal lands where cannabis is legal. The issue is particularly important to the veteran community, Mast says. Many vets rely on marijuana as a treatment option for conditions such as PTSD while also wanting to own firearms.

Recent Second Amendment cases have set a precedent for stricter scrutiny of gun restrictions, presenting mounting challenges for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in its defense of the gun ban on cannabis users in multiple courts.

Image Credits: mwewering and PeterPike by Pixabay Edited By Benzinga