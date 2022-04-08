GOP Rep. Brian Mast Selected As Co-Chair of Congressional Cannabis Caucus

On Friday, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) was selected by the Congressional Cannabis Caucus (CCC) to serve as co-chair of the panel, replacing the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK). Mast, is one of just three GOP members who voted in favor of the MORE Act -that would legalize cannabis in the U.S., reported Marijuana Moment.

“The Constitution never says ‘cannabis,’ but it does say that unenumerated powers lie with the states. Federal cannabis policy should be based on that Constitutional principle," Mast stated in a press release.

“I am pleased to welcome Representative Brian Mast as my fellow Republican Co-Chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus,” said Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH), who did not vote in favor of the MORE Act on April 1. “An ardent supporter of states’ rights and a true conservative, Brian has established a reputation of good faith and leadership on strategic and sensible cannabis reform,” Joyce noted. “Brian serves in Congress as he did on the battlefield, without regard for personal gain or personal sacrifice.”

“I am pleased to welcome my colleague Representative Mast as co-chair of the Cannabis Caucus,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR). “Representative Mast brings a valuable perspective in the areas of improving veteran care and making the federal government a partner, not a barrier to, cannabis research and industry.”

Mast was gracious about the appointment.

“While I will never be able to fill the enormous shoes of my friend Don Young, I look forward to taking up the mantle as co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus,” said Mast, a co-sponsor of the States Reform Act, a GOP-led bill to federally legalize and regulate marijuana sponsored by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Mace congratulated Mast and Joyce on Twitter and said the benefits of cannabis can be “a revolutionary tool for a thriving society and economy.” “Cannabis policies have been incredibly misguided in the past, let's put them behind us, now. #SRA #Omnicannabis,” she tweeted.

