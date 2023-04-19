EXCLUSIVE: Epic 4/20 Countdown To Take Over Times Square - Because Cannabis Is Legal Now!

New York City's Times Square, known for its iconic New Year's Eve countdown, is preparing for a new type of celebration: the first ever 4/20 "Cannabis is Legal" countdown. This groundbreaking event is a collaboration between European cannabis seed producer Royal Queen Seeds and American cannabis media company Cannabis Now Media, who have come together to celebrate the annual "4/20 Holiday."

The official celebration is set to begin at 3:30 pm, with the countdown leading up to the highly anticipated moment at 4:20 pm.

Shai Ramsahai, CEO of Royal Queen Seeds, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "We have so much to celebrate, and there is no better place for a countdown than Times Square." Ramsahai went on to explain that the 4/20 celebration will highlight the freedom that growers now have in the United States, both in industrial crops and in their own homes.

Cannabis Now Media's CEO, Eugenio Garcia, also shared his enthusiasm for the historic event, stating that the Times Square celebration is "a historic moment to demonstrate that cannabis has expanded globally...and there is no better place to celebrate this than the heartbeat of the world, Time Square."