Cannabis Home-Cultivation Ban Upheld In Quebec, Leaving Advocates Empty Handed

A Canadian court sided with Quebec's provincial government on Thursday, leaving those seeking to grow cannabis at home empty-handed, reported Reuters.

The Canadian Supreme Court's ruling is in accordance with an earlier decision from the Quebecois provincial government that banned cannabis grown in private homes following the nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana in 2018.

Janick Murray-Hall challenged the ban in 2019, after which the Province's Supreme Court sided with him. However, that ruling was subsequently overturned by Quebec's court of appeals, only to end up before members of the Supreme Court of Canada once again.

In addition, British Columbia and Ontario backed Quebec's cannabis advocates seeking to end the ban on cannabis cultivation for personal use.

Canadian Weed Company's Plan To Produce Cocaine

Meanwhile, British Columbia's Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF XTRX (FRA: D2EP) made headlines recently for getting the green light from Health Canada to produce and sell cocaine although the province's Premier, David Eby opposed the move, saying he was unaware of it. The company provided a clarification shortly after.

The company obtained its Controlled Substances License in August and an amendment on Feb. 17, 2023. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. is licensed to conduct the possession, production, assembling, sale/provision and sending, transportation and delivery of coca leaf, cocaine and psilocybin. Adastra Labs may only produce 1,000 grams of psilocybin and 250 grams of cocaine in 2023.

The dealer's license issued to Adastra does not permit the company to sell coca leaf, psilocybin, or cocaine to the general public. For cocaine, and under the dealer's license, Adastra is only permitted to sell to other licensed dealers who have cocaine listed on their license, including pharmacists, practitioners, hospitals or the holder of section 56(1) exemption for research purposes under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Photo: Courtesy of GreenForce Staffing on Unsplash