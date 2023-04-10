Michigan's SKYMINT Giving Away Free Weed For One Year Starting 4/20, Here's How To Get Some

The always creatively generous SKYMINT has a new offer for its Michigan customers: Free weed for a year.

And that’s just one of the prizes the cannabis dispensary chain is giving out as it begins its countdown to the 4/20 sweepstakes, which kicked off Monday.

Each day leading up to April 20, the dispensary will select one random winner to receive a Party Pack that could be a variety of things, including:

Free Weed for One Year, provided as a $500 monthly coupon allowance through SKYMINT’s loyalty program

A Weekend Trip awarded in the form of an Airbnb Gift Card + SKYMINT Exclusive Brands Party Pack

SKYMINT Exclusive Brands Party Pack

420 Party Pack including the Big A$$ Joint and Cultivator’s Choice 11-14g Colas

SKYMINT Reserve Party Pack

SKYMINT Party Pack

Jolly Party Pack

North Party Pack

PotCo Party Pack

Two Joints Party Pack

If you’re interested in entering the sweepstakes visit a Skymint location and sign up for the sweepstakes at an in-store kiosk.

Those entering will need to follow Skymint on Instagram to be considered eligible for one of the prizes.

Not The First Time For Skymint

This past January, Skymint held a raffle for a chance to win free weed for a year from any of its 24 locations across the state.

Summer Ransom-Cleveland, Skymint’s chief retail officer said the dispensary chain wants to continue showing its love for “Michigan-grown cannabis.”

“We want our communities to thrive,” Ransom-Cleveland said. “Happy people growing happy plants furthers this mission, and we are proud to lead the Michigan cannabis industry in this way.”

A statement from the chain said that winners will be notified April 11-20.

To learn more about SKYMINT's sweepstakes rules, click here.