Free Cannabis For 365 Days? A Cannabis Retail Business Strategy In Michigan

Michigan cannabis operator Skymint is holding a raffle for a chance to win free cannabis for a year from any of its 24 locations across the state.

“Through this program, we want to share our love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, and our communities across the state," Skymint chief retail officer Summer Ransom-Cleveland said.

The winner will receive free weed for a year in the form of $500 of in-store credit every month from Jan. 31, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

Moreover, an additional 24 winners will receive a 10-gram joint.

To Participate

Fill out an entry form online at Skymint.com/FreeWeed

Follow SKYMINT on Instagram at @SkymintOfficial

Use the code “FREE WEED” with any online order

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and running through Jan. 30, the sweepstakes is open to Michigan legal residents who are 21 years of age or older.

No purchase is necessary to win, said the company. However, those who use the code “FREE WEED” any time they order online are allowed multiple entries.

MI's Industry Growth

In related news, Michigan's cannabis sales in November increased by 33.2% over 2021 to $203.4 million.

Marijuana jobs grew 68% over 2021 (28,394 employees in November 2022 up from 16,824 in November 2021). More than a thousand municipalities opted out of the program.

Related to recreational sales, cannabis flower led the Michigan market with $90 million in sales for November 2022. Vape cartridges come in second at $38 million followed by edibles at $21 million.

Regarding the issued licenses, the state provided 125 licenses, receiving 110 applications. During the month, 82 licenses were renewed. In addition, as of November, the state said it has 1,848 active licenses. Application fees provided $120,900 to the state, and renewal fees generated another $2 million, per a MI Cannabis Regulatory Agency report.

