Lawmakers Renew Push For Veterans' Access To Medical Marijuana Through VA Doctors' Recommendations

Rep. Blumenauer (D-OR) and Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) have reintroduced the Veterans Equal Access Act, which aims to grant military veterans access to medical marijuana.

‘Veterans Will Have Equal Access’, Mast Says

"Rep. Blumenauer and I are introducing the Veterans Equal Access Act. Veterans deserve to have access to every tool possible when it comes to treating the physical and mental wounds of war - including medical cannabis," Mast recently tweeted.

About The Bill

The measure would allow government doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to suggest medicinal cannabis to patients in states where the plant is legalized.

A letter, sent by the bill's sponsors to congressional colleagues last year, highlights how current VA policy prevents physicians and care providers from participating in state-legal medical cannabis programs. This forces veterans to seek medical cannabis recommendations outside of the VA system, disrupting the continuity of care and requiring additional out-of-pocket expenses.

Once the legislation is enacted veterans would use those recommendations to purchase cannabis from state-authorized dispensaries.

The proposal is supported by a variety of cannabis and veterans organizations including the Veterans Cannabis Coalition, NORML, Drug Policy Alliance, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IVAV), U.S. Cannabis Council, Better Organizing to Win Legalization and National Cannabis Industry Association and the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation.

The bill has bipartisan support and has been proposed multiple times in recent years without success. Mast, an Afghan War veteran and a co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, is optimistic about progress under the current GOP-controlled House and believes that lawmakers must work together to find common-sense solutions.

US Rep. Dave Joyce, also a co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus will be one of the featured speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11-12 in Miami. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now as prices will go up very soon.

Photo: Courtesy Of sydney Rae On Unsplash